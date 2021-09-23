Tanzania: Samia Craves Gender Parity

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has assured members of the international community of Tanzania's commitment to continue expediting gender equality despite the emerging challenges.

President Samia gave the assurance yesterday during a special forum for female presidents and Heads of State, who attended the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, United States.

The Head of State is in the US for the UN General Assembly 76. Today, she is expected to address members of the UNGA, being her first time since she was sworn in to the Presidential seat on March 19th this year.

In Wednesday's meeting chaired by UNGA President Abdulla Shahid, President Samia said she has been ap- pointing women in different leadership positions, including those that have been dominated by men for many years.

"Recently, I appointed a female Minister for Defense and National Service, this is the first time the ministry is headed by a woman," she said.

The president also revealed she has formed a team of experts, who are looking at the best modality for the country to attain gender equality during her tenure.

"The team will also come up with suggestions on how the government will promote the welfare of women and support their efforts in poverty allevia- tion," read part of the dispatch issued by the Directorate of Presidential Communications Some of the terms of reference that the team is working on include amendment of the draconian laws, as well as look- ing at policies and strategies to be used in women empower- ment.

"This will further expose them (women) to a number of opportunities including access to education, land ownership, loans from financial institutions, as well as leadership positions in public and private sector," she noted.

President Samia called upon her counterparts to stop capitalising on Covid-19 pandemic as an excuse for not en- hancing gender equality in their countries.

Women empowerment is a goal number five in the 17 targets of the Sustainable Devel- opment Goals (SDG's).

Meanwhile, President Samia met with the World Bank President David Malpass, where the latter commended the Tanzanian Head of State for her efforts in fighting Covid-19 pandemic.

During their talks, Mr Mal- pass assured President Samia that the World Bank will con- tinue supporting Tanzania in building its economy through enhancement of digital trans- formations and involvement of the private sector.

For her part, President Samia thanked the World Bank for its contributions in improving social ser- vice delivery and the fight of Covid-19 in the country.

President Samia also held talks with the Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Ms Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, where they discussed better ways towards enhancing the accessibility of vaccines and supervision in the fisheries and agriculture sector.