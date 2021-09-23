Tanzania: Court Spares Kobil From Paying 350m/ - Compensation

THE Court of Appeal has saved Kobil Tanzania Limited, an oil marketer company, from paying her former Managing Director, Mr Fabrice Ezaovi, a French national, over 350m/- as compensation for allegedly constructive termination of his employment services.

Justices Jacobs Mwambegele, Ignas Kitusi and Lucia Kairo ruled in favour of Kobil Company, the appellant, after allowing her appeal against the decision of the High Court's Labour Division, which had confirmed the award issued by the Commission for Mediation and Arbitration (CMA).

They pointed out that for constructive dismissal to stand, an employee must show that the course of action taken by him was a last resort and kind of dismissal could not stand where an employee had an alternative avenue to resolve the problem. According to the justices, Mr Ezaovi, the respondent, tendered his resignation letters without disclosing the reasons why and no information was disclosed showing that he was resigning at the instance of the appellant's actions which made employment unbearable. "We find that the respondent's act of resignation was not one of last resort.

He did not prove any condition that made the employment unbearable.

(The respondent) did not exhaust the dispute resolution mechanism at his disposal," they said.

The justices said further that the resignation by the respondent was out of the blue as he could not disclose the reason for taking that course.

They noted that his employer was ready to discuss the matter with the respondent but he could not give the former the opportunity to remedy the situation.

"His resignation was thus tendered while there was still room for solving the problem without resignation. Constructive dismissal was not proved.

For the reasons we have endeavoured to assign hereinabove, we find merit in this appeal and allow it," the justices declared.

The respondent Fabrice Ezaovi, a French national, was an employee of the appellant, Kobil Tanzania Limited, working as her Managing Director having been employed since 28.10.2003.

He earned 23m/-per month up to the time of his resignation on June 5, 2012.

After resignation, the respondent instituted a constructive termination dispute before the CMA, claiming that the appellant, through his conduct, forced him to resign.

In the CMA, the respondent sought some reliefs, including compensation for unfair termination for 36 months' salary.

He also requested for payment in lieu of notice, payment of leave, severance pay and transportation to the area of recruitment.

The respondent had accused the appellant of raising allegations of fraud against him after he declined the order to retrench 60 percent of the staff.

According to him, the appellant could not follow any procedures after such allegations, instead, she went on to terminate his monthly salary and changed the management system.

The acts by appellant made the working conditions very hard for him which he could not stomach and forced him to resign.

Upon hearing the parties, the CMA decided in favour of the respondent by ruling that there was constructive dismissal of the respondent by the appellant and the latter was ordered to pay the former twelve months' salary which amounted to 276m/-as compensation.

Other payments ordered were 23m/- as one month's salary in lieu of notice, severance pay of 51,750,000/- for the nine years the respondent has been working with the appellant company. Such orders made a total of 350,750,000/- payments.

The appellant was aggrieved by the CMA decision of the CMA.

His efforts to challenge the decision in the Labour Division of the High Court were barren of fruit, as it upheld the award on March 3, 2016.

It was that point in time when the appellant decided to go to the Court of Appeal.