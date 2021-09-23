Tanzania: British Envoys Lauds Tz Climate Change Position

THE British High Commissioner to Tanzania, David Concar, has lauded Tanzania for taking the issue of climate change seriously and having high ambition and commitment to address the problem.

"Tanzania is courageous and takes the issue of climate change seriously. This would make it be in the market for climate financing, to bring forward the climate infrastructures," Mr Concar stated.

He made the remarks on Tuesday in Dar es Salaam when he graced a meeting which brought together business leaders and other stakeholders to discuss 'The Role of the Private Sector in Driving the Climate Change Agenda towards Sustainable Development.' The meeting was organised by the CEO Roundtable of Tanzania.

The diplomat said fight against climate change has to engage all public and private stakeholders such as businesspeople, banks, industrialists, civil societies and others.

He said there will be an opportunity during the forthcoming global conference on climate change, where developing countries could push developed countries to increase more commitment to climate change financing.

The COP 26 UN Climate Change Conference, to be hosted by the UK in partnership with Italy, will take place from October 13th to November 12th 2021 in the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow, UK.

"Global leaders will meet during this conference to discuss arising climate change threats. The developed countries are to take the lead in reducing gas emission. Emission target by developed countries is still low," he said.

Chairman of the CEO Roundtable, Mr Sanjay Rughani, who doubles as Chief Executive Officer of the Standard Chartered Bank, called upon companies to observe issue of environment in their daily activities.

"The CEO Roundtable wants to champion issue of climate change in order to bring changes in the country, we (private sector) must be at frontline, we must streamline issues of climate change in our companies' strategies," Mr Rughani stated.

He also advised the private companies to develop tendency of financing climate change public awareness to help the country increase awareness on the problem.

With the increasing urgency of the climate change agenda, the CEO Roundtable of Tanzania (CEOrt) recognises the opportunity for business leaders to take the lead in driving responsible climate action.

Through its Business and Sustainability pillar, the CEOrt supports initiatives that align to environmental sustainability.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For a number of years, members of the CEOrt have recognized the importance of adopting business practices that have a positive impact on the environment and society.

Furthermore, Private Sector leaders are being held more accountable to ensure the adoption of investments which accelerate decarbonization and investing in sustainable solutions as per Sustainable Development Goal 13, which calls for urgent climate action.

On Monday, President Samia Suluhu Hassan took campaigns against effects of climate change to global platform; emphasizing on not taking for granted the importance of fighting the calamity.

The Head of State made the statement when attended preliminary meeting on climate change, ahead of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

The President said as the world was still grappling with the effects of climate change, the situation was being exacerbated by Covid-19 pandemic. The pandemic, she said, has seriously affected economies and pulled back successes that had already been attained.

"Though many people take simple the matter of rising temperature, which is one of effects of the climate change... for Tanzania the situation causes drought that negatively impacts on sectors like agriculture and fisheries which depend on natural resources," said Ms Samia.

She added that the sectors are key contributors in the national income by 30 per cent, hence the felt drought that affects 60 per cent of the citizens.

The meeting, among others, discussed about availability of funds to finance sustainability and mitigating effects of climate change. Participants also brainstormed over importance of putting emphasis on measures against climate change facing the world.