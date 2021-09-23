Tanzania: Pccb Hold Five Over Poorly Implemented Project

PREVENTION and Combating Corruption Bureau (PCCB) in Rukwa region is holding for investigation five civil servants of Sumbawanga District Council (SMC) over alleged corruption in construction of operating theater.

The corruption watchdog took action following the Uhuru Torch Race smelling a rat in the project.

The Uhuru Torch Race found out that the project was implemented in a snail pace and was substandard.

The five civil servants have been accused of negligence, hence causing the construction of the operating suite at Mpui Health Center in Mpui Ward, Sumbawanga District Council to stall since 2019.

The construction was meant to improve operation services including handling of obstetric emergency surgery as well as obstetric emergency operations and subsequently improving maternal and newborn health services.

The arrested civil servants are: - Sumbawanga District Medical Officer (DMO) Dr Nicholas Masosara, Procurement Officer, Maines Lazaro, Planning, Maines Lazaro, Engineer Leonard Mwandendi and Accountant at Mpui Health Center, Israel.

The Sumbawanga District Commissioner Sebastian Wryoba ordered the apprehension of the five civil servants shortly after the leader of Uhuru Torch Race, Lieutenant Josephine Mwambashi, inspected the construction of the project and refused to lay a foundation stone as it was built below standard.

She further said that though the Government disbursed 200m/- in 2019, yet the construction of the project has been stalled since then.

The construction of the project was scheduled for completion in June 2020 and it was built below standard as some of the walls have developed cracks and subsequently diverted the fund to other scheme.

Addressing wananchi at Mpui Health Center, Lt.Mwambashi said:"After inspecting the project, I have discovered that experts from Sumbawanga District Council have tampered with it.

They did not closely monitor the construction, something which also led to substandard construction.

" The fund has been disbursed by the Government since 2019 for the construction of the project which was scheduled for accomplishment in June, 2020 but has not yet been finished ... also some of requisite documents are either missing or with insufficient information" noted the soldier.

She further explained that initially the money was meant to construct Out Patients building but the Sumbawanga District Council leadership asked the then Rukwa Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS) Mr Bernard Mkali to divert the fund for construction of the operating theater.

"RAS accepted but with condition that the council should provide him with the information over progress of the project each week.... unfortunately, the council defied the directives," she said.

"I hereby handing over these documents to DC so that he would hand them over to PCCB for investigations and whoever found guilty of tampering with the project should face legal action,"she said.

Equally, she asked the PCCB officers to submit to her report of preliminary investigations of the matter before the Uhuru Torch Race ended its race in Rukwa region on September 23, this year. It was at that juncture the DC reacted by ordering PCCB officers to arrest all five civil servants and grill them over the matter.

Initially, while reading the report of the project, DMO Dr Masosara briefed Lt. Mwambashi that the construction of the project took off on April 29, last year, after the government disbursed 200m/-.

"About 157m/-which is equivalent to 78.5 per cent was spent for construction of operating theater and the remaining 43m/- was channeled to rehabilitate the OPD building and walkways,

The construction of the project, if could have been finished as scheduled, could have tremendously improved surgery services to the population of 93,000 people from the precinct as well as handling of obstetric emergency surgery as well as obstetric emergency operations and subsequently improving maternal and newborn health services.

The services are currently available at only Rukwa Regional Referral Hospital in Sumbawanga Town about 95 kilometers.

The Uhuru Torch Race today concludes its race in Sumbawanga District after covering 152 kilometers of which it visited, inspected, inaugurated and laid foundation stones on development projects.

All projects valued at 8.7bn/-