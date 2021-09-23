Tanzania: Dar Floods-Causing Rivers Set for Redesigning

THE Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner, Mr Amos Makalla, has formed a team of environment experts to assess and come up with better ways to re-design Msimbazi and Ng'ombe Rivers to control floods in parts of the region.

He made the revelation in Dar es Salaam yesterday during his tour in the region to speak with city dwellers on their grievances.

"We need cooperation from city residents as my office has already formed a team of engineers who are working on Msimbazi and Ng'ombe rivers which during rainy season cause floods that lead to loss of life and properties," he noted.

According to him, more than 150bn/- has been set aside for bridge construction on the two rivers to curb floods.

"The funds will also be used to help reduce the speed of water flow as well as control water from Jangwani and let it spread to other areas such as Kigogo and Msimbazi valley so that residents will continue to use the road even during rainy seasons," said the RC.

Under the plan, he said terraces would be elevated in the valley to guide water and create higher edges to protect against flooding.

For many years, Dar es Salaam has been prone to flood-related disasters notable the 1997 El-Nino rains that left the city almost afloat.

Since then, there have been floods almost every year, and so far Dar es Salaam residents have witnessed at least one flood event in each of the following years: 2009, 2010, 2011, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

When it rains heavily, within a few hours the water rises to a height of two metres or more above the banks of the river.

In addition, he warned the inhabitants of the areas against digging sand in the water reserves to protect the environment; he further said that next week he would sign documents which will ensure that the rivers are maintained.

Earlier on, Kinondoni's Member of Parliament, Abbas Tarimba, had said that a solution for river Ng'ombe has already been found since compensation has already been paid and the contractor continues to work on repairing the river.

"Approximately 120 million US dollars has been allocated for the redesigning of Msimbazi River which will eliminate the nuisance it usually causes along Kigogo, Mzimoni and Magomeni wards as well as for the construction of a big bridge which will commence in July 2022," noted Mr Tarimba.

Aside from that, the Kinondoni MP applaused RC Makalla for starting a tour in each constituency with the sole purpose of listening to the people's problems and solving them.