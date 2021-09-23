Tanzania: Govt Welcomes Ideas to Improve Tourism Sector

THE government will continue to work and welcome ideas of different stakeholders to improve the tourist sector that offers several employment opportunities to the youth in the country.

Making the revelation in Dar es Salaam recently in a one-day workshop organized for the media and artists for the promotion of local tourism in the country, especially in Coast and Dar es Salaam region, Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism Deputy Minister, Mary Masanja, further said Tanzanians should be proud and fully exploit the natural resources and tourists attractions sites they have.

"Some countries have gone to the extent of artificially creating lakes and some tourists' attractions sites to woo visitors, because naturally, they are not there. "Tanzania has all what a tourist would long to see.

Once a tourist lands in Dar es Salaam, there should be all the reason to convince her/him to first take time in the area and Coast region before going upcountry... we are the receptionists and gatekeepers," she pointed out.

She said the media should have a culture of positively marketing local tourist attraction sites, however small and remote they are, adding that without their coverage even the nationals would not know of their value in revenue collection and employment for them.

"When one talks ill of Tanzania, the media must respond with constructive criticisms, show what the country has to offer. We have ecological, cultural (viewing historical places, monuments) among others. Equally, the media must always be patriotic and show this by constantly highlighting tourist attraction sites as being showcased by President Samia Suluhu Hassan in several documentaries as far as in the US," added Ms Masanja.

The deputy minister equally said any contribution by the stakeholders will be respected and taken into account for the purpose of improvements, adding: "I have listened to your contributions and proposals on how to improve the sector, because you know very well that once the ministry succeeds, we all succeed and when it fails we all fail."

That was after one of the participants, Arnold Tibaijuka proposed that the ministry should also team up with Tanzanians in Diaspora to market the country and through its Tanzania Forest Services (TFS) also educate villagers surrounding Game Reserves to design other means of doing business with the tourists citing selling artifacts instead of cutting trees for fuel.

He also said the ministry should invite donors like banks as sponsors of implementing ideas proposed by the stakeholders, adding: "The ministry should focus on digital promotion of local tourists sites by employing Tanzanians, who are well versed ICT." On her part, Temeke District Commissioner Jokate Mwegelo cited how her Kisarawe Ushoroba Festival aimed at promoting and conserving wildlife and all living things found in the forest bore fruits in the country.

"Once I initiated Ushoroba Festival, several people mostly the youth as students... I can talk of Mzumbe University among other institutions sent them as local tourists and ambassadors to tell others the importance of conserving our National Parks.

"Once a visitor comes to Kisarawe, one would visit Pugu Nature Reserve, Mwambisi Colline bats caves, cattle market at Pugu and learn how to prepare Swahili Traditional food during the tour," she pointed.