Nigeria: Emir of Gaya - We Have Lost a Promoter of Peace, Unity - Lawmaker

The Member representing Albasu, Gaya, and Ajingi Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya has described the death of Emir of Gaya, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulqadir as a loss of promoter of peace and unity.

Gaya who expressed grief and sadness over the death in a condolence message issued to newsmen described the late monarch as a peacebuilder among the peoples of the emirate even before his elevation to the Emir of Gaya emirate.

The lawmaker said, "with the passing of Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulqadir, Kano State, and the emirate has lost a monarch, whose contributions to the peaceful co-existence of his subjects cannot be forgotten in years to come.

"Similarly, contributions of late Kirmau Mai Gabas to the development of Emirate, and the State are unparalleled.

"His life on earth was very eventful and his achievements in all spheres of life left indelible marks on the people of his domain and the state at large.

"We pray that the Almighty Allah (SWT) would forgive the shortcomings of the departed, remember his good works, grant his soul eternal rest as well as give his family and the people of the Emirate the much-needed strength and comfort to bear the loss," Gaya however prayed.

Recall that the Emir, Abdulqadir died at the age of 91 years after a protracted illness and has since been buried according to the Islamic rites.

