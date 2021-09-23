Tunisia: Covid-19 - Over 7 Million Jabs Administered So Far

23 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — 7,297,861 COVID-19 vaccine jabs have been administered so far, including 4,729,690 first shots and 2,568,171 boosters.

The number of the fully vaccinated people stands at 3,324,088 and is as follows: 2,568,171 got two doses, 337,513 got one shot as the J&J/Janssen vaccine requires a single dose and a further 418,404 had one jab as they had been infected before.

The number of people registered on Evax. tn platform reached 6,197,550 on this date.

However, out of 125,394 who received text message invites on September 22, only 47,551 honoured their jab appointments.

55,998 people were invited to get their first dose, yet only 15,944 honoured their appointments and 69,396 were called to get boosters and just 31,607 got inoculated.

