Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia logged 7 more COVID-19 fatalities and 683 infections from 6,367 tests on September 21, with a positivity rate of 10.73%, bringing the caseload to 702,503 and the death toll to 24,654, according to the Health Ministry's updated figures released Wednesday.

Recoveries also rose by 567 to 671,488.

25 new hospitalisations in public and private facilities brought the total to 1,868, including 358 in ICUs and 93 on life support.