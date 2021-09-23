Liberia: Cummings Perturbed By Growing Hardship Faced By Citizens

Bomi — The Opposition Alternative National Congress Political Leader Alexander Cummings is troubled over what he calls increasing difficulties faced by ordinary citizens in the country, due to government failure to address the "bread and butter" issues across the country.

Cummings, on Tuesday, September 22, 202, while addressing citizens of Bomi County that was widely owned by President George Manneh Weah in said besides addressing the "bread and butter issues in the country" the situation of the bad road network is still a challenge in most parts of Liberia, while healthcare delivery remains challenging.

According to him, his presence in Bomi County is in continuation of his tour in that part of Liberia, which has seen every sector in the Country under the George Weah's led administration, is challenged.

Supporters of President George Weah have always hailed him for being a 'Development King,' while others refer to him as Bad Road Medicine and Darkness Medicine."

But Cummings on the other hand noted that the praises in on a reverse in most hinterland area, with darkness taking over light.

He called on Liberians to work together in reducing the hardship they are facing, noting that the difficulties citizens are facing is for a short period of time.

Cummings who appreciated the people of Bomi County for supporting him during the 2017 elections, said they must make the right decision comes 2023, for economic development.

The ANC Political Leader at the same time said though it has been four years since the election, he still count on the support of citizens of the county to become victorious in the 2023 elections.

For his part, the Youth Iman of Swen Mecca District Varkumah Dukuly, appealed to the ANC Political Leader to help renovate the current school within the District, and to help the district with medical facility as a way of meeting their needs in the County.

Also speaking, the Youth Chairman of Gaya Hill in Bomi County, Roland Gray, called on the political leader of the opposition Alternative National Congress Alexander Cummings to the empower the students community of the community.

According to the Gaya Hill Youth Chairman, if Cummings wants to see the young people of Liberia become educated, he should help in empowering the young people of the county.

He recounted that every year, the community graduates over 15 senior students, but the way forward for higher education had been a major concern for people living in the county.

He at the same time assured the ANC Political Leader that nearly ninety percent of the young people in the area will support his quest to the presidency, if he can meet their demands by providing quality education in the district.

The Gaya Hill Youth Chairman was speaking Wednesday, in continuation of the ANC political leader Alexander Cummings two day visit to Bomi County.