Liberia: MNG Gold Concludes One-Day Stakeholders Meeting in Kokoyah With Residents of Affected Communities

Kokoyah — MNG Gold, the Turkish Mining Company in Kokoyah District, Bong County has concluded a one-day stakeholders meeting with residents of affected communities in Gbarta, Boinsen District.

The meeting, according to the company's community liaison officer, Keith Gboe, was aimed at acquainting citizens on the status of the company's previous Corporate Social Responsibility projects.

Gboe said the meeting was also intended to provide clarity on issues pertaining to the company's Kokoyah Concession Operations and the Memorandum of Understanding.

Gboe said although the concessionaire makes an annual payment to the government as Social Development Fund, adding that the concessionaire shall make an annual gratitude payment to the district in an amount of USD 6,000. This amount, according to Gboe, had been paid in a monthly installment, with amount be deposited in the district's bank account, provided by the district to the concessionaire.

Gboe said: "The annual gratitude payment resumed in September 2015, and since then the money has always been paid to the district's bank account. From September 2015 to September 2020, the company has made a payment of USD36,000 to the district".

Also speaking Matthew N. Gbanken, the company's public relations officer, as part of the company's Corporate Social Responsibility, MNG Gold has rehabilitated several roads in and out of the district, namely: the Saywehta Town through Yolo Town to Zaryee Town, connecting Naikie Town to Dahnyee Town.

Gbanken also said the company has also rehabilitated the10 kilometer Dean Town to Borbor Fire Town in electoral district two. Making emphasis on the construction of the clinic project, Gbanken added construction work is at the verge of completion, with doors and windows being installed.

Commenting on the rehabilitation of the vocational school that got destroyed by fire two years ago, Gbanken said the five buildings that were affected by the fire are being rehabilitated, with zinc, doors and windows being installed.

He also added the company has begun to prioritize the payment of tuition fees to three children of its employees at a cost of USD$ 300, adding that such amount is paid directly to the employees.

As part of efforts to train Liberians in order to qualify them for skilled, technical, administrative and managerial positions as enshrined in the MOE, Gbanken said the company has trained and elevated some Liberians to top positions such as managers and supervisors.

The meeting brought together residents from diverse backgrounds, including youths, women organizations and local leaders of Kokoyah Statutory District. Dua M. Karnga, a local leader, lauded the efforts of the company and recommended more stakeholders' meeting to enlighten locals about projects being undertaken by the company.

Bonwein Clan Youth Leader, Charlesion Willie, appreciated the company, particularly for elevating Liberians to top positions at the company.