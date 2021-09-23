Liberia: LPRC Oilers to Play Raja Casablanca Out of Liberia

23 September 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Christopher C. Walker

Monrovia — The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has informed the Liberia Football Association (LFA) that the match involving LPRC Oilers FC and Raja Casablanca will not be played at the ATS but at a venue outside Liberia.

According to a release from the Liberian champion they and Monrovia Club Breweries were only allowed to play their CAF TOTAL ENERGIES Champions league and Confederations Cup matches at the ATS under condition.

The release said henceforth, all other CAF matches involving Liberian clubs will be played out of the country due to the stadiums ban.

LFA President Mustapha Raji told officials of the Oilers at a meeting on Wednesday at the headquarters of the LFA that the LFA had earlier written the Oilers informing them on the matter.

Oilers face Raja in the first leg second round of the CAF champions league on the weekend of October 15-17 with the return leg slated for the weekend of October 22-24 to see which of the two qualify for the group stage of the competition.

With this latest news, the Oilers will have to choose between Ghana or Morocco in playing their first leg as modalities are being worked out to come up with a venue for the first leg latest this Friday.

