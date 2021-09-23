Liberia: Senate Youth & Sports Committee Impressed With SKD Sports Complex Renovation Work

Monrovia — The Liberian Senate chairperson on Youth and Sports Senator Abraham Darius Dillon says he is impressed with the level of works done at Samuel K. Doe Sports complex.

The Montserrado County Senator and River Gee Senator Jonathan Boye Charles Sogbie on Wednesday made an assessment visit at the nation's international stadium.

During the assessment both Senators praised Minister Wilson and his team for an extra ordinary job.

According to Senator Dillion, as part of their oversight responsibility it was important to visit the stadium and get first-hand information about the condition of SKD Sports Complex.

He said lot has changed with limited funding provided to Minister Wilson.

The two Senators were taken around the stadium by Youth and Sports Minister and his deputies and in an interview both lawmakers said they were impressed with the transformations at the national stadium.

"We have inspected the different rooms, bathrooms, the pitch, and seats, I think it is amazing with what the Minister and his team have done with the little resources provided," Senator Dillion said.

"Well, I am impressed personally by what I am seeing this stadium that I have known over time is not the same stadium I am seeing here today the current administration here with D. Zeogar Wilson has done well and we say thanks to the government of Liberia headed by President Weah for the improvement here," he said.

"We can only hope when Fifa come back to do inspection we will be qualify and I am sure we will be qualified it is all about country it all about people there is no politics let's do it together," Senator Dillon noted.

The Committee on Youth and Sports chairman said he is committed to lobbying for sports in the country and will continue to lobby for more support for all sports federation and Associations.

For his part, Senator Sogbie said it will not be good for the country to play its home games away from home but with the work done he is optimistic of Liberians seeing their national team playing home once more.

"There have been a lot of concerns regarding the banning or suspension of our stadium and we as a Committee came to have first-hand look of what they are doing with respect to the work here, we tour the facility and in keeping with the regulation and demand of CAF and FIFA. I think the ministry has done very well with respect to what government has provided I am personally impressed with what I have seen", Senator Sogbie said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sport Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said with the work done at the stadium he is confident that Liberia will play her qualifiers in November at the SKD sports complex because by then the playing pitch will be ready which is the main focus of the sports ministry and football association.

Senator Sogbie who is a former Liberian striker comparing the current playing pitch with his days as a footballer said for CAF to ban the stadium it speaks volume because doing his playing day the stadium wasn't ban.

The two Senators now bring to three high profile government officials that have praised the latest work at the stadium.

In August Finance and Development Planning Minister Samuel Tweah visited the stadium and commended the team at the Sports ministry for a great work.

"Sports is a unifier and when our people rally behind their team, it is triumphant moment whether we win or not, so we have made some resources available for the full renovation of SKD," Minister Tweah concluded.

Also speaking, Minister of Youth and Sports, D. Zeogar Wilson thanked senator Dillion and Sogbie for their visit and promised to work until the stadium is qualified.

" We are thrilled by your visit here today which has motivate us to work more and we will ensure that Liberia meets full compliance," Minister Wilson assured the senator.