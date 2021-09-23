Zimbabwe: Marvelous Nakamba Apologises for Penalty Miss

ZIMBABWE international Marvelous Nakamba has apologised to the Aston Villa teammates after missing one of the two spot-kicks that cost led to the Carabao Cup third round defeat against Chelsea on Wednesday night.

The two sides ended the regulation period tied 1-1. Cameron Archer had brought the Villans level in the 64th minute, after cancelling out Timo Werner's 54th minute opener for the Blues.

But then Aston Villa were beaten 4-3 in the penalty shoot-out with Ashley Young and Nakamba missing for Dean Smith's side.

"I would like to apologise to all my team-mates, coaching staff and most of all the fans who I have let down tonight. Be rest assured that I will learn from this mistake and come back stronger," tweeted Nakamba.

Anwar El Ghazi, Ezri Konsa and Emi Buendia had scored for Smith's men after full-time but Thomas Tuchel's side advance into the last-16 with Ben Chilwell the only player missing for the Blues.

Earlier on, Villa had found themselves trailing just nine minutes after the restart as Werner nipped in between Axel Tuanzebe and Matty Cash to head home past Jed Steer following a deep delivery from Reece James.

James' cross was mirrored by Cash's 10 minutes later as the newly-named 'Polish Cafu' found Cameron Archer who headed into the top left-hand corner from six yards out to equalise.

It was third time lucky for the 19-year-old, who spurned two golden one-on-one opportunities at the beginning and end of the first half.