Zimbabwe Team for Women's Hockey Junior World Cup Named

23 September 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Takudzwa Chitsiga

THE Hockey Association of Zimbabwe has announced the final team to represent Zimbabwe at the Women's Hockey Junior World Cup.

The tournament is scheduled for Potchefstroom, South Africa, from December 5-16.

Mutsa Bera will lead the team that has seasoned players like Courtney Lowe who has represented the country before.

Courtney is based in England where she is studying Primary Education at Anglia Ruskin University.

And, at the same time, she continues playing, under the Cambridge City Hockey Club.

Bera will have Simone Herbst as the vice-captain and the ZHA said they wish the team well in their adventure.

Team

Georgia Alliardice, Mercedes Beekes, Mutsa Bera (c), Harley Clark, Tinodiwaishe Elijah, Simone Herbst (VC), Jorja Jones, Courtney Lowe, Lavender Mandodza, jenna Mathieson, Mufaro Mazambani, Mazvita Mtausi-Gwaradzimba, Khanyisile Mzizi, Lilian Pope, Alexiei Terblanche, Taya Trivella, Rumbidzai Zimuto.

Non-travelling Reserves

Stembile Chikoore, Tyla Falkenberg, Marisa Marques, Tatenda Maswera, Gugulethu Sibanda.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X