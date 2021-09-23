Zimbabwe Team for Women's Hockey Junior World Cup Named

THE Hockey Association of Zimbabwe has announced the final team to represent Zimbabwe at the Women's Hockey Junior World Cup.

The tournament is scheduled for Potchefstroom, South Africa, from December 5-16.

Mutsa Bera will lead the team that has seasoned players like Courtney Lowe who has represented the country before.

Courtney is based in England where she is studying Primary Education at Anglia Ruskin University.

And, at the same time, she continues playing, under the Cambridge City Hockey Club.

Bera will have Simone Herbst as the vice-captain and the ZHA said they wish the team well in their adventure.

Team

Georgia Alliardice, Mercedes Beekes, Mutsa Bera (c), Harley Clark, Tinodiwaishe Elijah, Simone Herbst (VC), Jorja Jones, Courtney Lowe, Lavender Mandodza, jenna Mathieson, Mufaro Mazambani, Mazvita Mtausi-Gwaradzimba, Khanyisile Mzizi, Lilian Pope, Alexiei Terblanche, Taya Trivella, Rumbidzai Zimuto.

Non-travelling Reserves

Stembile Chikoore, Tyla Falkenberg, Marisa Marques, Tatenda Maswera, Gugulethu Sibanda.