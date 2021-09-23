Zimbabwe to Play Tunisia in Davis Cup World Group II

ZIMBABWE will meet Tunisia away in the Davis Cup World Group II tennis tie scheduled for the end of November.

This is according to the draws announced by the ITF on Wednesday evening for Group I World Cup and Group II World Cup.

Tunisia, which was seeded, had the choice to pick the venue.

And Zimbabwe will travel to North Africa for the tie that will be played either on November 26-27 or 27-28.

Morocco will also host Denmark in Group II which also has Zimbabwe and Tunisia.

The winning nations from Group II advance to the 2022 World Group 1 Play-offs while losing nations will compete in the World Group II Play-offs.

According to the Davis Cup website, knock-outs have been added to the schedule this year in order to facilitate the transition from 18 teams at the Davis Cup by Rakuten finals in 2021 to 16 teams at the Davis Cup by Rakuten finals from 2022 onwards.

In the World Group I knock-out, Norway will host Ukraine and Romania will host Peru.

The winning nations will advance to the 2022 Davis Cup qualifiers while losing nations will compete in the 2022 world Group I Play-offs.