Zimbabwe: ZDF Queens Ready to Fire At Netball Premier League

ZDF Queens coach Joel Sibanda is hopeful that they will do well at the upcoming Netball Premier League tournament after they began their preparations for the inaugural championship some two weeks ago.

Sibanda's side were beaten into second place by seasoned campaigners Correctional Queens in the last league race held two years ago.

Netball action will resume this weekend after two years of inactivity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The sport is coming back this weekend in a new form with the Netball Premier League.

"I think we are ready and the girls have been working hard. We are looking forward to do well and everyone is looking forward to the resumption of the sport after the Government gave us the waiver.

"I am concerned by the level of fitness despite the fact that we gave the players some training routines during the lockdown.

"As ZDF Queens a lot is expected of us, we had a short time to prepare but we are definitely going to do our best to bring back good results," said Sibanda.

The new league will start with a tournament set for White City stadium in Bulawayo this Saturday.

The launching tournament will see 20 teams being divided into four groups with the group winners progressing to the semi-finals.

The NPL, which was launched in Harare recently, is a professional league that will see clubs from the Rainbow Amateur Netball League and the Super League competing under one umbrella body.