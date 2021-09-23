Nigeria: Reps' Bill to Back States to Collect VAT, Control Resources

23 September 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Tordue Salem

A law to back states' battle to collect Value Added Taxes, VAT, their right to mine and control their resources, is underway in the House of Representatives.

Several states of the federation, are currently in a legal battle with the Federal Government on who collects VAT on goods and services.

A bill to that effect, entitled "An Act to Alter 39, Part 1 of the Second Schedule of the 1999 Constitution as Amended to Substitute and Move the Item from the Exclusive Legislative List to the Concurrent Legislative List", sponsored by Reps Hassan Usman Sokodabo and John Dyegh, was exclusively obtained by VANGUARD.

The instrument proposes in part, that "The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, is hereby altered as set out. Item 39, part 1 of the Second Schedule of the Principal Act, Altered by substituting the item and moving it from the Exclusive Legislative List, to the Concurrent List.

"Thus, item 39, Part 1 of the Second Schedule of the Constitution to be moved to the Concurrent Legislative List now read: States Government shall manage their resources, mines and minerals, including oil fields, oil mining, Values Added Tax(VAT), geological surveys as well as natural gas. 50% of the total revenue accruable from the minerals shall be retained by the state where the minerals are derived.

"30% shall be credited to the Distributable Pool Account, while the remaining 20%, shall be credited to the Federation Account".

The piece of legislation listed for consideration in this legislative quarter, is expected to generate a considerable controversy, sources told VANGUARD.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X