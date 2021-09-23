Zimbabwe: Mamombe, Accomplices Trial Begins

22 September 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Nyore Madzianike

The trial of five MDC-Alliance members, who were arrested sometime in May last year for allegedly staging an illegal demonstration in Warren Park, Harare, opened today after the State successfully applied for separation of trials with that of two other members who are on the run.

Netsai Marova and Obey Sithole were issued with arrest warrants after they failed to avail themselves to court and the State wants them tried separately upon their arrest.

The trial of Joana Mamombe, Stanley Manyenga, Cecilia Chimbiri, Lovejoy Chitengu and Makomborore Haruzishe opened at the Harare Magistrates Court where they indicated that they want to make an application for exception to the charges before they plead.

They are all charged with participating in a gathering to promote public violence with an alternative charge of violating the Covid-19 national lockdown regulations.

Mamombe and her accomplices, through lawyer Mr Alec Muchadehama, told the court that they intend to make written submissions in their application for exception to the charge.

