Namibia: Geingob Calls to Eliminate 'Vaccine Apartheid'

22 September 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

President Hage Geingob says for countries such as Namibia to have successful vaccination campaigns, 'vaccine apartheid' should be eliminated.

Speaking at the global United Nations summit in New York on Wednesday, which focuses on rebuilding economies after ending the pandemic, Geingob said Namibia is committed to saving lives, hence the country's intention to vaccinate 70% of its population by 2022.

"It is not in anyone's interest that in certain countries people are receiving their first doses, while in others, people are receiving booster shots. Let us not forget that no one is safe until all of us are safe," the president said.

He said Namibia is fully committed to ending the pandemic and building a stronger global health

security architecture in 2022.

Geingob said Namibia has the following key steps introduced: increasing human resources for health, infrastructure development, including expanding

access to reliable oxygen supply, strengthening of health information systems, health financing, and increasing health commodities and supplies.

