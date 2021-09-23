Namibia: Three Arrested for Wildlife Crime

By Eino Vatileni

THREE men have been arrested in connection with wildlife crime, Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism spokesperson Romeo Muyunda said in a weekly wildlife crime report on Wednesday.

According to the report, Alberto Johannes Joel was arrested on 12 September this year at Otavi in the Otjozondjupa region.

He was reportedly found in possession of a live pangolin.

Another suspect, Ignasius Mbaraka Mutunda, was arrested in connection with a June 2020 case when he was allegedly found in possession of a rhino carcass.

He was arrested on Friday at Outjo in the Kunene region.

Iita Rehabiam Iipinge (49), from Uukuvu village in the Omusati region, was arrested on 15 September after he was allegedly found in possession of a lion carcass.

Omusati regional commander commisioner Titus Shikongo said Iipinge handed himself over to the police at the Okahao Police Station on 15 September.

Shikongo said on 30 May Iipinge supplied a licenced hunting rifle and ammunition to another person, who went to hunt and kill a lion, which was suspected to have killed animals.

Shikongo said the incident happened at the Okatumba cattle post in the Uutsathima area.

Iipinge appeared in the Okahao Magistrate's court last Thursday and was granted bail of N$1 000.

The matter has been postponed to 15 November.

Police investigations continue.

- Additional reporting by Eliaser Ndeyanale

