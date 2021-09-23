Namibia: Govt to Launch Consumer Protection Bill ... As Consumer Protection Policy, Gs1 Licence Is Launched

The government, through the Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade, is working on a consumer protection bill, in addition to the consumer protection policy launched yesterday, to safeguard consumers against unjust practices.

The bill is another legal instrument towards enforcing consumer protection.

Minister of industrialisation and trade Lucia Iipumbu yesterday said the National Consumer Protection Policy (2020-2025) constitutes important measures to counter some of the worst effects of poverty on Namibia's citizens.

According to the minister, the policy seeks to protect vulnerable consumers and secure an even playing ground for all businesses to ensure the promotion and protection of consumers' rights.

Moreover, the policy seeks to ensure unfair trade practices and the unscrupulous exploitation of consumers in any market or transaction are monitored, controlled and prohibited at national level and under all circumstances.

"Thus, this policy equally empowers consumers to navigate the marketplace from an equal and informed position of power and influence. In order to safeguard the consumers against unfair, deceptive and abusive practices in the marketplace, the ministry envisioned embarking upon the Consumer Education Programme. The main objective of the Consumer Education Programme is to create awareness among consumers on their rights, as well as to create a sustainable and fair internal market that harnesses consumer welfare," Iipumbu said.

The policy will provide for the comprehensive consumer protection framework, enforcement institutions and redress system, and consumer education and the provision of relevant, adequate and accurate information to the consumer.

BARCODE

Moreover, Namibia was granted a licence to become a GS1 member organisation by the GS1 Global Office General Assembly in Geneva.

This comes after the country has set up a Namibia Barcode Centre to facilitate the process of having Namibia as a recognised GS1 member organisation with a unique Namibian barcode for its goods.

According to the minister, the purpose of establishing a Namibian GS1 centre is to support the development of recognised, professional, finished products and encourage local manufacturers to sell their products inside and outside the local market.

"GS1 Namibia will carry on the administration, facilitation and allocation of barcodes as the official GS1 centre in Namibia. Through GS1 Namibia, our business community is encouraged and given a platform through which they could expand their finished product basket and contribute to growth at home through diversified value-added products," she said.

Iipumbu said 242 businesses signed the call for support for the establishment of a GS1 Barcode centre in Namibia.

The deputy minister of industrialisation and trade, Verna Sinimbo, urged all stakeholders to play their part as they move towards the implementation of the policy.

Moreover, she encouraged all entrepreneurs and the business community to fully utilise the Namibia GS1 Centre towards domestic and international market access.

"The implementation of the National Consumer Protection Policy requires a designated office in the name of the Consumer Protection Office charged with the responsibilities to collaborate with all stakeholders to ensure consumers feel protected in all business sectors," Sinimbo said.