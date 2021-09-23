Namibia: Davids Removed From City Council

22 September 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Shelleygan Petersen

INDEPENDENT Patriots for Change (IPC) this afternoon announced that City of Windhoek councillor Desiree Davids has been withdrawn from the municipal council.

As a result, Davids also resigned as a member of the IPC.

This comes after The Namibian in June reported that it took only one month for Davids' application to buy a plot at Rocky Crest in Windhoek to get the green light from the city's property department.

According to a circular sent out by the IPC's national general secretary, Christine Aochamus, Davids was found guilty of 11 charges by the IPC's Khomas regional disciplinary committee.

"Patriot Davids is not fit to represent the IPC at any forum. Davids does not have the party's interest and that of the electorates that empowers the party at heart," she stated.

