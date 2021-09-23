Tunisia: Four Parties Announce Formation of 'Democratic Front' Against 'Coup Led By Kaïs Saïed'

Tunis/Tunisia — Four parties announced the formation of a "Democratic Front" which will be a political framework to coordinate their respective efforts against "the coup led by Kaïs Saïed."

This front is open to all political forces and national personalities who oppose the coup, in accordance with the Constitution and the law and through peaceful means, said a statement released on Wednesday evening.

The statement was signed by the Republican People's Union (UPR), Harak Tounes Al Irada and Al-Irada al-chaabia parties and the Wafa movement.

The announcement of the formation of the Democratic Front is a reaction to the exceptional measures announced on July 25 by President Kais Saied and the presidential decree No. 2021-17 on exceptional measures (published Wednesday evening in the Official Gazette of the Republic of Tunisia), under which, according to the signatories of the statement, "the 2014 Constitution is definitely suspended."The Front seeks to defend the people's will and interests, public freedoms, the Constitution and the rule of law.

It also aims "to face the imminent danger that threatens the country and national unity, represented mainly by Kaïs Saïed," considering "him who has not respected the constitutional oath, has blocked the Constitution, broken the law and adopted a violent discourse threatening social peace and dividing Tunisians."

According to the signatories of the statement, "the President of the Republic has lost all legitimacy after the announcement of new measures taken in total violation of the Constitution."

"It is now urgent to destitute Kaïs Saïed, an obligation that falls to the MPs of the House of People's Representatives, supported by the people," they claimed.

The national army and the interior security forces are called upon "to stop working with Kais Saïed."

The same goes for the judiciary "which must shoulder its responsibilities and stand up to the coup," the same source said.

As a first joint action, the four parties announce "their support for the civil society protests against the coup" and urge their supporters and all Tunisians, worried about the country's best interests and committed to the principles of the Revolution, to massively participate in the legal and peaceful protest movements that will be staged by the civil society components to denounce the coup and put an end to it.