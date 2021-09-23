Namibia: Trigon Mining Namibia Invests in Community Garden At Kombat

22 September 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ellen Albertz

Trigon Mining Namibia, the owner of Kombat mine in the Otjozondjupa region, has established a community garden at Kombat settlement to employ 80 women and add to the sustainability of the community.

Trigon Mining Namibia is expected to start open-pit mining at Kombat Mine next month after 14 years of the mine being shut down due to a drop in copper prices and a power outage that resulted in the flooding of the mine.

The community garden is part of the company's corporate social responsibility and has 2,5 hectares of land under irrigation for crop production to plant onions, tomatoes, lettuce and and cabbage.

Vice president of operations Fanie Muller says the mine wants to invest in the community to sustain itself well beyond its years of mining.

"Water is the greatest resource at Kombat. So we want to ensure we utilise it well for the benefit of the community as well as the mine," Muller says.

The company aims to extend the current amount of land under irrigation, and has planted maize of 1,5 hectares with the support of a farmer in the Kombat area.

Heinz von Biljon made his tractors, staff and seedlings available for the extension.

