Nigeria: 2016 Gas Explosion Still Killing Our People - Akwa Ibom Community Laments

Uyo — Obotim Nsit community in Nsit Ibom Local government area of Akwa Ibom state has lamented that the effects of the gas pipeline explosion that occurred in 2016 in the community is still killing people and destroying economic trees and livelihoods.

It was gathered that the gas pipeline which run through the community from Ukanafun to Calabar, Cross River state, exploded at Asang Community High School in the area, killing more than 28 people and rendered the land unproductive.

Addressing a media briefing in the community, the village head, Eteidung Iniobong Akpan noted that his people have been suffering heart attacks while houses are still collapsing as a result of the incident.

His words, "Since the gas pipeline explosion we have been having damage after damages. Many houses have collapsed. Water from rains is always black and unfit for use as a result of the gas emissions which is still in air.

"Most of our people are suffering from heart attacks. The roof of the Asang Community High School where the incident occurred have been ripped open and since then no conscious effort has been taken to renovate the school.

"Recently, students writing WAEC exams in the school had to stop writing exams to allow the rain to stop because of the leaking roofs. There is no electricity in our community since then because the Seven Energy company ordered that the transformer be disabled to enable the fire which erupted from the explosion to be put out.

"We can't even breath good air because the atmosphere of our community is still polluted. This has led to serious health challenges to the people"

The community leader disclosed that it has requested for N7.6billion compensation from the company to enable it clean up the mess and therefore called on both the state and federal governments to come to the aid of the community.

"We are also urging the Akwa Ibom and federal government to intercede so that we have our lives back" the village head appealed.

Vanguard News Nigeria