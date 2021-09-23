Tanzania: Top 10 Stadiums With Most Gate Collections in Tanzania

Benjamin Mkapa Stadium located in the outskirt of Dar es Salaam metropolitan city has been ranked top in the list of most sports facilities in Tanzania with most gate collections in the last season, 2020/21.

According to the Tanzania Premier League (TPLB) recently list, the over 60,000 -seat stadium trailed other 20 sports facilities after recorded 1.9bn/- through gate collections in the last season.

The TPLB top 20 list of stadiums with most gate collections shows that Jamhuri Stadium, located in Dodoma, ranked in the second position after generating a total of 287.3m/- followed by the Sokoine Stadium in Mbaya with 227. 05m/-.

CCM Kirumba stadium emerged in the fourth stadium by collecting a total of 191.9m/- followed by Sheikh Amri Abeid stadium in Arusha with 122.7m/-.

Jamhuri Stadium in Morogoro recorded 119.8m/-, Kambarage Stadium (115.9m/-), Gwambina Stadium (114.6m/-) and Nelson Mandela Stadium in Rukwa garnered 80. 99m/-.

The Chamazi Complex based Dar es Salaam emerged in the tenth position, closing the top ten stadiums with most gate collections in the last season after recorded a total of 72.9m/-.