Tanzania: Season Opener Derby Fever Mounts

SIMBA playmaker Bernard Morrison and his Young Africans counterpart Mukoko Tonombe will miss the Community Shield traditional derby match on Saturday as they are serving a three-match suspension.

Morrison received the bullet when he showed off his underwear as part of celebrations after helping his side to clinch last season's Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) title after a 1-0 win over Yanga at Lake Tanganyika Stadium in Kigoma.

Apart from being suspended for three games, the Ghanaian player was also fined 3m/- for the same offence which was imposed by the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) Competitions Committee.

For Tonombe, he met his fate after being shown a red card during the same match when he elbowed Simba skipper John Bocco shortly before the interval. He was also fined 500,000/- for the misconduct.

Both players are key in their squads as such, it is the duty of the technical bench to find alternative means to sort out the problem before the tense match which usually attract attention from millions of people around the world. On Tuesday, Simba's Acting Information Officer Ezekiel Kamwaga said preparations to their side are unfolding well and that morale among the players is high.

"Immediately after our international friendly match against TP Mazembe last Sunday, players were given a twoday break and they reported in camp yesterday to resume training sessions not only for the Saturday's match but the whole season. "Until now, we do not have injuries in the squad and let me urge Simba fans to buy tickets early to descend at the venue in big number and cheer their team. We have no pressure at all and I believe we shall win," he said.

His counterpart for Yanga Hassan Bumbuli narrated that preparations for the traditional derby match are on gas pedal such that they are just waiting for the day to arrive.

"This will be the start of our team to win all titles of the incoming season since we need to begin by clinching the community shield trophy. To us, a derby is just a normal game like other encounters. "The good thing is that all players who missed the CAF Champions League games; Juma Shabani, Fiston Mayele and Khalid Aucho will be present and ready to be featured on the day as such, our squad has been boosted," Bumbuli said.

Moreover, he disclosed that other players who were on the injury list have been permitted to start normal training programs with their teammates a thing he described as an advantage for them to do well on the day.

On his part, the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) Media and Communication Officer Clifford Ndimbo said tickets for VVIP and VIP A will not be available as the two places have been reserved for invited people.

He however named entry charges for VIP B as 30,000/-, VIP C and Orange seats will go for 20,000/- while Blue and Green seats will be accommodated for 10,000/- respectively.