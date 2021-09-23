Tanzania: Yanga React Positively After Blitzing Rivals

YOUNG Africans have reacted positively after taking the first position in the list of twenty teams with most spectators and highest gate collections compiled and released yesterday by the Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB).

The statistics is for the 2020/21 Premier League season which had 18 teams while two teams have been drawn from the championship previously known as First Division League (FDL) to complete a list of twenty teams.

Yanga registered a total of 141,681 supporters to make them sit comfortably at the summit of the list despite the fact that they have missed the league title for the past four seasons.

Their traditional rivals Simba claimed the second place with 138,518 spectators while the third place went to Dodoma Jiji who attracted 27,455 people whereas two relegated sides JKT Tanzania and Mwadui completed the top five package with 25,062 and 22,232 fans respectively.

Azam, on the other hand, have been pushed to the 17th slot after pulling 11,465 supporters in the past season while Namungo had the least number of spectators than any other Premier League side after attracting 10,758 people.

The two championship sides which have been included in the package are Pamba and Transit Camp who drew 2,498 and 115 supporters apiece.

On the most gate collections list, Yanga have once again enjoyed the pilot seat after collecting 986, 826, 000/- followed by Simba who generated 929, 705, 000/-.

JKT Tanzania, Dodoma Jiji and Ihefu have completed the top five pile after collecting 148, 145, 000/-, 139, 300, 000/- and 138, 650, 000/- each while Azam have once again moved out of the top ten after scooping 15th place with 72, 691, 000/-.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Reacting through their official Instagram page, Yanga thanked their members and fans saying the statistics reveals that they are a big club in East and Central Africa.

On the list of 21 top stadiums with the most gate collections, Benjamin Mkapa Stadium has taken the front seat after generating 1, 874, 452, 000/- while Jamhuri Stadium (Dodoma) sit second with 287, 289, 000/- and on the third slot is taken by Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya which raised 227, 049, 500/-.

CCM Kirumba and Sheikh Amri Abeid arenas have finished the top five category after recording 191, 910, 000/- and 122, 728, 000/- each. The 21st place has been accommodated by CCM Gairo which collected 195, 000/-.