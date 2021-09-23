Uganda: Ssewanyana, Ssegirinya Await Release

For the third day running, Opposition Members of Parliament Allan Ssewanyana (Makindye West) and Muhammad Ssegirinya (Kawempe North) remain in prison despite being granted bail on Monday.

The legislators, who are accused of having a hand in the recent killings in Greater Masaka Sub- region, look primed to enter a third week incarcerated at Kigo Prison in Wakiso District.

"We managed to bring the original file but the responsible judicial officer who is supposed to sign on the bail release papers disappeared at 2pm," Mr Erias Lukwago, one of the defence lawyers, said last evening.

Mr Lukwago, who doubles as Kampala Lord Mayor, vowed to return today morning to follow up the issue.

The hiccups in having the lawmakers released started on Monday when they failed to pay the joint Shs40m bail fee on time.

On Tuesday the MPs were still being held on grounds that their original file was still at Masaka High Court.

"Money was paid yesterday (Tuesday) at the ICD in Kampala as directed by the judge who granted bail, but the original file hadn't been transferred to Kampala," Mr Lukwago said

He also revealed that they had liaised with Masaka court clerks to get a special hire vehicle to bring the original file.

Mr Frank Baine, the prisons spokesperson, said they haven't yet released the two MPs because of incomplete paperwork.

"Once they bring the documentation, we shall release them since we shall not have any business in further keeping them," Mr Baine said by telephone.

On Monday evening, Masaka resident judge Victoria Nakintu Katamba, granted a Shs20m cash bail to each of the legislators.

She also directed the MPs to deposit their passports with the registrar of the ICD in Kampala.

The judge also cautioned the lawmakers to report to the court twice every month and avoid engaging in activities that could unnecessarily excite the publi.

The MPs had listed six grounds for their release on bail, including grave illness, pending the hearing of their cases.

They face charges of terrorism, aiding and abetting terrorism, murder and attempted murder, all in connection with the Masaka killings.