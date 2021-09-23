Sudan: U.S., EU, Friends of Sudan Condemn Failed Coup Attempt in Sudan

Washington / Brussels / Khartoum — The United States of America, the European Union, and Friends of Sudan condemned the failed coup attempt carried out by military and civilian actors in Sudan.

The spokesperson for the US Department of State, Ned Price, said in a press statement on Tuesday that Washington condemns "the failed attempt by rogue military and civilian actors to seize power from Sudan's Civilian Led Transitional Government (CLTG).

"The United States continues to support the CLTG in its pursuit of a democratic transition for Sudan. We urge the CLTG to hold all those involved accountable through a fair legal process. Anti-democratic actions such as those of September 21 in Khartoum undermine the call of the Sudanese people for freedom and justice and place international support for Sudan, including the bilateral relationship with the United States, at risk. We condemn any external interference that seeks to sow disinformation and undermine the will of Sudan's people.

"Along with a wide range of other international actors, the United States is mobilizing substantial assistance to help Sudan achieve the country's economic and security goals. We will advance this support as Sudan makes continued progress in its ongoing transition, including the establishment of a legislative assembly, reform of the security sector under civilian leadership, and justice and accountability for past human rights abuses."

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Joseph Borrell Fontelles as well rejected the coup attempt in a statement on Tuesday. "We will continue to support the transitional government in Sudan to achieve peace, prosperity and democracy in the country," he said.

'Rogue military elements'

The Friends of Sudan group (France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Norway, Sweden, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, the European Union and the United Nations, denounced the "disruption of Sudan's civilian-led transition by rogue military elements in Khartoum" in a statement yesterday.

"Any attempt to destabilize or undermine Sudan's political transition and the democratic and pluralistic nature of the State as defined by the Constitutional Declaration will not be supported by the international community," they warned.

UK Minister for Africa Vicky Ford expressed her country's strong support for the civilian-led government in Sudan in a phone call with the Sudanese Prime Minister on Wednesday.

The United Nations, the African Union, the Sudan Troika and Egypt also condemned the attempted coup and expressed their support for the Sudanese transition towards democracy.