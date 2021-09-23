Nigeria: Shehu of Borno Okays Reintegration of Repentant Insurgents

23 September 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Misbahu Bashir

Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Al-Amin El-Kanemi, on Wednesday, said the process of reintegrating repentant insurgents into civil society was a welcome development as long as it could usher in lasting peace.

The traditional leader spoke during the launch of a public information campaign in support of reconciliation and reintegration of former non-state combatants and associates in Maiduguri.

He said the insurgency in the state had lingered for a long time and that the people were ready to accept any reconciliation and peacebuilding effort.

He said the repentant insurgents had realised their mistakes and called for peaceful coexistence.

He said, "The issue of Boko Haram is something known to us, and we have been battling with this issue for a very long time: If this thing will come to an end now, honestly it is a welcome development.

"As far as I am concerned, all the traditional rulers of Borno, including district heads, village heads and religious scholars, have all agreed and accepted that reconciliation is a welcome development for all of us."

The monarch urged authorities to work together 'deeply' with local government councils, district and village heads in the peace building processes.

The Commissioner of Home Affairs, Information and Culture, Alhaji Babakura Abba Joto, said a total of 6,000 former combatants and their associates had so far surrendered but would not be reintegrated into the civil society until they were profiled and deradicalised.

Commissioner of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Zuwaira Gambo, said most of the women who surrendered were not directly involved in the conflict; but forced to live in the insurgents' enclave.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X