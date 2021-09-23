Nigeria: Rihanna Ecstatic As She Meets Nigerian Singer Tems

Robyn Rihanna Fenty, music superstar popularly known as Rihanna, got so emotional when she met fast rising Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi, also known as Tems, in Los Angeles.

The duo met for the first time at Rihanna's event, which held last night.

Both of them were obviously excited to see each other as Rihanna screamed, "Oh my God" while hugging the singer.

They posed for photographs and chatted with each other.

Tems' manager, Muyiwa Awoniyi, shared a video of Rihanna and Tems together on his Instagram page and captioned it, "A moment to remember @temsbaby X @badgirlriri link up 💧cc:@savagexfenty #pouringSeason.