Nigeria: IPOB Threatens One-Month Sit-At-Home Over Delay in Kanu's Trial

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said that it might order a one-month sit-at-home in the South-east to protest the delay in the prosecution of its leader, Mr. Nnamdi Kanu.

The group said the one month long sit-at-home exercise would commence if the Department of State Services (DSS) failed to produce Kanu in court on October 21.

The Media and Publicity Secretary of the IPOB, Mr. Emma Powerful, made this known yesterday in a statement made available to THISDAY in Awka, Anambra State.

He said that the IPOB has gathered from a reliable source that the DSS planned to keep Kanu away from the court on October 21 as a ploy to continue to incarcerate him.

Part of the release read: "The attention of the IPOB has been drawn to the plot by Nigeria government and her DSS in Abuja not to produce our leader Mr. Nnamdi Kanu to court on October 21, 2021, the date he is due to appear in court to start his case.

"Their wicked plan is to perpetually keep him behind bars without trial to see if they can demoralise him and Biafrans but they are late.

"If the federal government refuses to bring him to court in his next court appearance on October 21, 2021, the entire Biafra land will be on total lockdown for one month.

"The federal government will know that they cannot take us for granted any more. Our peaceful disposition as a people should not be misconstrued as weakness.

"Nigeria cannot incarcerate our leader illegally and expect things to be normal again. If by October 21, Kanu is not brought to court, Nigeria will know that Kanu commands the unflinching loyalty of over 60 million Biafrans at home and in Diaspora.

"By keeping our leader out of circulation, his health will be in jeopardy and we won't allow this. The Fulani-controlled Nigeria government must tell us why it will choose to disobey court orders and expect citizens to watch like conquered slaves."

Powerful added that "they are busy granting amnesty to terrorists and bandits killing their soldiers and citizens but keeping peaceful agitators in perpetual detention.

"Their plan is to suppress agitation and force everyone into submission but Biafrans won't succumb to their intimidation. We are a different people.

"Their plan is to silence agitations for freedom as championed by Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Ighoho so that the Fulani from across Africa will overrun Nigeria. They can't conquer Biafra land as they have conquered Hausa and other indigenous tribes in Nigeria."