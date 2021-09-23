Nigeria: Lawmakers Task Military Intensify Fight Against Boko Haram

The House of Representatives has urged military authorities to intensity their final push in the fight against the unrepentant elements of the Boko Haram terrorists.

The lawmakers also urged the Federal Ministry of Power; the Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN); the Transmission Company of Nigeria and the Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC) to device means of restoring electricity to Maiduguri.

It also mandated its committee on power to ensure compliance.

The lawmakers appeal followed the adoption of the prayers of a motion sponsored by Hon. Abdulkadir Rahis, at the plenary yesterday.

Moving the motion, Rahis noted that Maiduguri and its environs have been without electricity for over nine months as a result of the destruction of the Power Transmission Towers by the Boko Haram terrorists.

This development, he said, has adversely affected the social, economic activities of Maiduguri residents.

He added that despite the commendable measures by the Borno State Government and the appreciable efforts of the PHCN, the TCN and the Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC) at rebuilding the transmission towers, the Boko Haram terrorists remained unrelenting at destroying more towers.