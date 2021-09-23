South Africa: Build It and They Will Come - Microdevelopers Have Potential to Solve Cape Town's Housing Shortage, but We Need State-Owned Land

opinion

Microdevelopers are key to helping solve Cape Town's housing crisis. Fortunately, the city is home to vast tracts of undeveloped land. Unfortunately, most of that land is owned by the national government, which has so far refused to release it for housing development.

Earlier this week I visited several residents of Delft who have recently added a few extra backyard rental units - formal brick structures - to their homes. They are now renting those new rooms out to tenants, which generates additional income for their families and provides a safer living space to their tenants, some of whom previously lived in unsafe informal structures.

These budding property entrepreneurs form part of the growing group of people in Cape Town called "microdevelopers" who are responding to the city's housing shortage by adding affordable rental units onto existing residential properties - often on the same property where they also live.

While the term "microdevelopers" refers to the local scale at which these Delft residents have invested, this model has big potential to help solve Cape Town's housing shortage. This is the "massive small" model whereby lots of entrepreneurs undertaking small housing investments adds up to massive change across Cape Town.

Like...