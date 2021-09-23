South Africa: Build It and They Will Come - Microdevelopers Have Potential to Solve Cape Town's Housing Shortage, but We Need State-Owned Land

23 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Geordin Hill-Lewis

Microdevelopers are key to helping solve Cape Town's housing crisis. Fortunately, the city is home to vast tracts of undeveloped land. Unfortunately, most of that land is owned by the national government, which has so far refused to release it for housing development.

Earlier this week I visited several residents of Delft who have recently added a few extra backyard rental units - formal brick structures - to their homes. They are now renting those new rooms out to tenants, which generates additional income for their families and provides a safer living space to their tenants, some of whom previously lived in unsafe informal structures.

These budding property entrepreneurs form part of the growing group of people in Cape Town called "microdevelopers" who are responding to the city's housing shortage by adding affordable rental units onto existing residential properties - often on the same property where they also live.

While the term "microdevelopers" refers to the local scale at which these Delft residents have invested, this model has big potential to help solve Cape Town's housing shortage. This is the "massive small" model whereby lots of entrepreneurs undertaking small housing investments adds up to massive change across Cape Town.

Like...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X