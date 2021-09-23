South Africa: Tip-Toeing Through the South African Legal Minefield of Land Expropriation Without Compensation

opinion

Go carefully when venturing into land 'expropriation without compensation' territory. You go where angels fear to tread. And be 100% sure you've got whatever you want to say absolutely right, or else! Careers are at stake, not to mention the country.

As a mere hack, one becomes used to attempts at sullying one's reputation. And, eventually, one learns to turn the other cheek. Most of the time. But when several respected academics (and a public interest lawyer, nog al) accuse one of making an erroneous statement about the law-making process, something has to be done. Especially when that law-making process is about land expropriation with nil compensation. A veritable minefield, to put it mildly...

For the record, the statement appeared in a teaser to an Opinionista piece about the Constitution Eighteenth Amendment Bill and the Expropriation Bill. It was added by Daily Maverick -- with whom this mere hack has no quarrel, incidentally. Absolutely none. As at least one of the respected academics knows only too well (Daily Maverick having published several of her articles over the years), an editor reserves the right to do what editors do. In this case, an editor altered the heading and asked a question....