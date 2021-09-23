South Africa: Tip-Toeing Through the South African Legal Minefield of Land Expropriation Without Compensation

22 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Pam Saxby

Go carefully when venturing into land 'expropriation without compensation' territory. You go where angels fear to tread. And be 100% sure you've got whatever you want to say absolutely right, or else! Careers are at stake, not to mention the country.

As a mere hack, one becomes used to attempts at sullying one's reputation. And, eventually, one learns to turn the other cheek. Most of the time. But when several respected academics (and a public interest lawyer, nog al) accuse one of making an erroneous statement about the law-making process, something has to be done. Especially when that law-making process is about land expropriation with nil compensation. A veritable minefield, to put it mildly...

For the record, the statement appeared in a teaser to an Opinionista piece about the Constitution Eighteenth Amendment Bill and the Expropriation Bill. It was added by Daily Maverick -- with whom this mere hack has no quarrel, incidentally. Absolutely none. As at least one of the respected academics knows only too well (Daily Maverick having published several of her articles over the years), an editor reserves the right to do what editors do. In this case, an editor altered the heading and asked a question....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X