Lesotho: Conversations Through Time - Spotlight On the Work of Lesotho Artist Samuele Makoanyane

The work of Lesotho artist Samuele Makoanyane (1909-1944) has been reclaimed in an innovative new project led by Ledelle Moe, a senior lecturer at Stellenbosch University's Visual Arts Department: 'Samuele Makoanyane - A Woman Playing the Moropa Drum - Conversations with the Traditions of Fine Arts Practices in Southern Africa'.

"Steven Sack got in touch with me at the beginning of last year. He was working on the Iziko Ke Liha Pene, I lay down my pen exhibition with Stephen Wessels at the time and he reached out to me about integrating photogrammetry into our programming. That led to a conversation with Ulrich Wolff at the Stellenbosch University Museum, where we discussed borrowing one of the Makoanyane pieces from the Kirby collection and exhibiting it," Moe said.

Sack first came across Makoanyane in 1988, when he curated the exhibition, The Neglected Tradition: Towards a New History of South African Art (1930-1988), at the Johannesburg Art Gallery, and has been fascinated by the artist's work ever since.

From Group Life by Samuele Makoanyane, from the virtual exhibition Ke Liha Pene. (Photographic renditions by Stephen Wessels and images supplied by Iziko Museums of South Africa)

"There is no question that it's a...