South Africa: Institute of Race Relations Holds the Liberal Line Against the Left

analysis

The state of SA today is an affront to human decency that should spark deep embarrassment on the part of the activists who helped bring it about, considering the potential the country once had.

The criticism directed at the Institute of Race Relations (IRR) today is not dissimilar to that which it received for endorsing unpopular positions in the 1980s, which you can read about in Jill Wentzel's excellent 1995 book, The Liberal Slideaway.

At that time, a schism developed in the liberal community around the question of whether the institute, in opposing apartheid, should surrender its independence to the ANC/UDF and its left-wing alliance partners. This would require it to endorse the violence that the ANC was unleashing to eliminate its black political rivals - violence that began and then intensified after it was already evident that apartheid was on the way out.

As Wentzel records, critics who stood for human rights by condemning the use of violence "were berated for criticising blacks", much as present-day critics of the ANC are accused of being racist.

While the 1980s scepticism about the democratic credentials of the ANC has been proved most prescient by the State Capture era and the general...