South Africa: Premier Alan Winde On Coronavirus Covid-19 Cases and Vaccines for 22 Sept

Update on the coronavirus and vaccines by Premier Alan Winde

As at 1pm on 22 September 2021, the Western Cape had 10 412 active COVID-19 infections, with a total number 516 701 COVID-19 cases to date and 486 686 recoveries.

By 5pm on 21 September 2021, the Western Cape Government had administered a cumulative total of 2 696 458 vaccines to healthcare workers, staff in the education sector and those within eligible age brackets.

The current 7-day moving average is 35 deaths per day.

Premier Winde calls for move to Alert Level 1 with clear plan for the termination of the National State of Disaster

The Western Cape must be moved to Alert Level 1 as soon as possible, as it becomes clear that we are exiting the third wave. This move will provide much needed support to our economy and enable us to get the balance right in saving both lives and jobs in our province.

The Western Cape also calls for an end to the National State of Disaster. The National Government cannot use this extreme tool forever, especially if we are to grow the economy and create the jobs our country needs to recover. That is why I will request from National Government a clear plan for its termination, with set timeframes.

