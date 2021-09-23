South Africa: Prof Mkhize Honoured At Memorial Service

Tributes continue to stream in for the late Deputy Minister in the Presidency responsible for Women, Youth and People with Disabilities, Professor Hlengiwe Mkhize, at a memorial service held in her honour today.

Mkhize passed away last week at the age of 69.

Senior government officials, politicians and members of the public are attending the memorial service which is underway, under strict COVID-19 regulations, in Randburg.

Mkhize's family confirmed that the late Deputy Minister was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2017.

Tributes have been pouring in for Mkhize since her passing last Thursday.

Mkhize, who was a member of the African National Congress (ANC) National Working Committee, has been remembered as a dedicated and passionate servant of the people.

She served as Higher Education and Training Minister, Home Affairs Minister and Deputy Minister for Economic Development.

Mkhize also served as South Africa's ambassador to the Netherlands.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared an Official Funeral Category 2 be held in her honour, and that the national flag be flown at half-mast at every flag station in the country until she is laid to rest.

President Ramaphosa said Mkhize applied her extraordinary personal achievements to the upliftment of traumatised children, to asserting the equality of oppressed women, to upholding the human rights of victimised and persecuted people around the world, and ensuring the doors of learning open to new generations of South Africans.

"She played her part unselfishly and with great love for humanity. Our task is to keep her legacy intact and build on it," President Ramaphosa said.

Mkhize is expected to be laid to rest at the Fourways Memorial Cemetery on Saturday.