South Africa: Sasol Charts Green Transition With No Investment in New Coal Reserves

Sasol was spawned by coal but it now aims to make the fuel a fossil of its past. On Wednesday it announced it will make no investment in new coal reserves and tripled its 2030 greenhouse gas emission reduction targets to 30% from 10%.

Sasol is South Africa's second biggest emitter after Eskom of the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions that have been linked to climate change. This is the pressing environmental issue of our times and companies that are mammoth emitters now find themselves caught in the headlights of fast-changing regulations as well as public and investor disapproval.

The bottom line is that Sasol needs to clean up its act, and fast. Last week, Just Share and Aeon Investment Management co-filed South Africa's first climate lobbying resolution at Sasol, for tabling at its 19 November AGM.

At its capital markets day, Sasol said it was committing to a net zero emissions target by 2050 while tripling its aim for 2030 GHG emission reductions to 30% off a 2017 baseline. This will probably fall short of what many greens would like to see, but Sasol's share price was up by more than 6% in early afternoon trade on Wednesday, suggesting that...