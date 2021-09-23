Ghana: Government Is Investing in TVET to Anchor 'Ghana Beyond Aid' Agenda - Twum-Ampofo

Government is investing heavily in Technical, Vocational and Educational Training (TVET) because it remains the main anchor for its 'Ghana Beyond Aid' agenda, the Deputy Minister of Education, Mrs Gifty Twum Ampofo yesterday said in Accra.

According to her, the government was leaving no stone unturned to position TVET as an integral part of the educational transformation of the country.

"President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's Ghana Beyond Aid Agenda is about 95per cent dependent on TVET and that is why he has shown commitment so far as TVET institutions are concerned.

"We have invested so hugely in this sector by building modernised workshops fitted with modern equipment and facilities to train the students to acqure hands-on experience," she said.

MrsAmpofo spoke to the media here yesterday after a working tour of the Tema and Teshie Technical institutes to observe the conduct of the final-year examination.

The visit was also to encourage the students and assure them of the government's readiness to receive all of them into the various technical Universities in the country to continue with their education.

In all 24,000 students are writing in this year's Commission of Technical Vocational and Educational Training (CTVET) Examination out of which 30per cent are females.

The Deputy Minister said the government had constructed 23 of such modernised workshops for technical institutes and universities.

"We have built such facilities or workshops, 13 for technical institutes and 10 for technical universities well furnished them with modern equipment," she emphasised.

She said the government wanted to train the students and was really training them with this modern equipment such that wherever they would find themselves, even outside the shores of Ghana, they would meet that same equipment.

"One interesting thing about these pieces of equipment is that they are not just for teaching and learning. They are industrial equipment for the schools to make some additional income and also for industry to collaborate with them for the facilities they have here," the Deputy Education Minister said..

MrsAmpofo said for the country to move forward and to achieve the Ghana Beyond Aid Agenda, the students must be modern.