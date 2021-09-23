Ghana: Abosso Gold Fields Organises Clean-Up At Hunni-Valley, Damang Townships

Tarkwa — Abosso Gold Fields Limited (AGL) has in collaboration with three youth groups in itS host communities organised a clean-up in Hunni-Valley and Damang communities to mark World Clean-up day on Saturday.

An initiative of the youths of Wassa, Damang, Hunni-Valley and Zero Waste Bosomtwe, was complemented by the AGL who provided tools and vehicles for the exercise.

Tools such as wheelbarrows, cutlasses, rakes, long brooms, shovels were provided by the gold company to aid the clean-up exercise.

Hand sanitisers, soaps and food were also provided for the youth who partook in the exercise.

In all, the gold company expended about GH¢12, 000 on the exercise.

Mr Ebenezer Afful and Mr Justice Frimpong, leaders of the youth group led many abled youth to clean the streets including the palace, markets, river side and car station in Hunni-Valley.

Speaking after the exercise, Mr Justice Frimpong, leader of Zero Waste Bosomtwe expressed appreciation to the youth who availed themselves.

He also thanked assembly members, opinion leaders and chiefs who took part.

Mr Frimpong said cleaning the community would eradicated communicable diseases,cholera and malaria.

He was of the view that residents would maintain cleanliness at places where the exercise took place.

Mr Ebenezer Afful, leader of Hunni-Valley youth, said the exercise was not going to be a nine-day wonder.

For now, tools provided by the mining company to aid the exercise has been handed over to the Water and Sanitation Community (WASAN) for future use.

The Community Affairs Manager of AGL, Razak Abdel Yakubu, said the initiative was the idea of the three youth groups and that his company only came in to support them with basic tools.

He expressed the hope that during the next exercise, Abosso would be added to the list.

Caption: Youth groups desilting gutters and cleaning streets. Some of the youth dancing to music.