Ghana: Vodafone Offers Indigenous Businesses Premium-Grade Websites

Director of Vodafone Business, Tawa Bolarin, has disclosed that Vodafone is supporting over 50 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) with free premium-grade websites in the month of September.

According to her, the move by Vodafone was to provide holistic support to SMEs nationwide and to empower businesses leverage technology to deliver modern and up-to-date offerings to boost their businesses during the SME month celebration.

"This month, 50 indigenous businesses will receive free premium grade websites. This is expected to extend the reach of their businesses. In addition to this, enterprises will be provided with digital channels to make their services more accessible to a wider audience, ultimately accelerating customers and revenue", she said.

"Every year, we dedicate a month to recognise, appreciate, reward and engage with our esteemed business customers who are uniquely positioned to be the backbone of the Ghanaian economy. In the spirit of partnering together, we have designed propositions, which will enable growth for the businesses of our customers through series of initiatives," she said.

Tawa Bolarin further stressed that her outfit will assist some local companies with free registration to enable smaller businesses improve their professional image and qualify for even bigger opportunities. Furthermore, some businesses will enjoy 50 per cent savings on their Vodafone bill, making them more profitable this month.

"Vodafone Business will offer sponsored training programmes for some selected business owners. Simply tell us the skills you want to develop, which will accelerate your growth and profitability, and we will arrange this for you. Also, we plan to embark on a paid advertising plan for selected businesses to promote their products and services, which will further expand their reach and customer-base," she said.

Throughout the month of September, Vodafone Business will reward customers who use any of its services, including mobile, voice, data, fixed and dedicated broadband, as well as YourBusinessonLine, a website solution; Red Trader, an inventory manager; and Red Cloud, Vodafone's cloud services.