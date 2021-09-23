Ghana: Awako Granted Leave of Absence

Hearts of Oak midfielder, Gladson Awako, has been given permission by the club to sort out personal issues that has prevented him from joining the team's camp.

Awako, a marquee signing for the club's participation in the 2021/22 CAF Champions League campaign, has been absent from the club's training ground for some days.

The former CAF Champions League winner with Congolese champions TP Mazembe in 2015, was brought in to inspire the Phobians in their campaign but his absence from the Rainbow club's CAF Champions League Preliminary round game against CI Kamsar of Guinea on Sunday raised eyebrows on the situation with the player.

Over the weekend news made the rounds that, the former Great Olympics skipper was not interested in playing for the club just after a month after signing.

A club statement explained that the player is having some personal difficulties, which they expect to sort out and rejoin his teammates soon.

The club expects the player to sort out the issues as soon as possible to rejointhe team.