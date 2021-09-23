Ghana: Afigya-Kwabre South NPP Lauds Pres for Adu Poku Re-Nomination

Kodie — The leadership, members and supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Afigya-Kwabre South District, have lauded President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for re-nominating Christian Adu Poku, as the District Chief Executive.

It said the chiefs and people of Afigya-Kwabre South were very excited for accepting the choice of their District Chief Executive, who had what it took to bring progress, growth and development to the residents towards a transformation agenda.

"The re-nomination of Mr Poku is an indication of the trust and confidence President Akufo-Addo has reposed in him and the entire leadership of the NPP in the constituency," the party said.

In a statement signed and issued at Kodie by the Chairman of the Afigya-Kwabre Constituency, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, said Mr Poku, together with the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, William Owuraku Aidoo, the constituency executives, assembly members, traditional authorities, opinion leaders and the rank and file of the party, had worked hard to translate the vision of the president, which was to transform the lives of the people from impoverish to wealth creation.

It said under the leadership of the District Chief Executive the constituency had seen tremendous improvement in the provision of social infrastructure in the areas of health, education, road network, water, sanitation amongst others, which were helping to transform the lives of the people.

"Residents should continue to rally behind the district assembly and Mr Poku to initiate and implement programmes, social interventions and projects which will help speed up the progress, growth and development processes of the constituency.

"We appeal to the assembly members to give their unflinching support and assistance to the District Chief Executive and overwhelmingly endorse him to continue with the good works to promote the socioeconomic transformation of the area.

"The constituency executives and all members, supporters, faithful, sympathisers and well-wishers of the NPP will assist and support Mr Poku when confirmed to spearhead the progress, growth and development agenda of the government and for the good of all," the statement said.

It said the Afigya-Kwabre South Constituency is noted for its high vote base for the NPP in both parliamentary and presidential elections which can be attributed to the vibrancy of the executives of the party for mobilising the grassroots of the party.