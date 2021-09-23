Ghana: Societe Generale Ghana Launches Market Cash Collection Hub

Societe Generale (SG) Ghana has launched its new market cash collection hub at Derby Avenue in the heart of the Makola market in Accra.

The Hub was officially out-doored by Mr Philippe Dubois, the Group Head of Corporate Markets for Africa, the Mediterranean and Overseas Business Unit as part of his three day tour of the country.

Mr Hakim Ouzzani, the Managing Director of Societe Generale Ghana stated that, "The market cash collection hub is an example of the Bank's innovativeness in addressing the specific needs of customers with a solution that ensures convenience and security in depositing their funds."

He said that the new Market Cash Collection Hub at the Derby Avenue, was the first of its kind and uniquely designed to cater for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

The Hub has a full service branch, a dedicated Chinese Desk and a YUP Centre and the Chinese Desk will leverage on the expertise of the SG Group in managing Chinese business across the globe, to cater to the specific needs of the local Chinese market segment.

The YUP mobile app allows customers to send and receive funds as well as make payments from their mobile phones. The YUP app connects to customers' accounts directly and allows then to perform transactions anywhere.

The availability of agents also ensures that customers can access their funds anywhere.

The General Manager, Retail Business, Obed Hoyah, mentioned that the Cash Collection Desk will engage with the market to undertake a face-to-face collection service to solve the many challenges customers have concerning, off-loading cash without taking time off their busy schedules.

"Customers can now conduct their businesses with the full confidence that all the appropriate security arrangements have been put in place to safeguard their funds. In addition, the Market Cash Collection service will ensure that their accounts are credited in real time at the point of collection" Mr Hoyah concluded.

The Deputy Managing Director of Societe Generale Ghana, Mr Francois Pousse assured customers of the continued support of the Bank toward the realisation of their goals and objectives.