Ghana: Togbe Afede XIV Hints of Infrastructural Development... Ahead of 110th Anniversary of Hearts

Board Chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak, Togbe Afede XIV says the clubs will undergo massive infrastructural development ahead of its 110th anniversary.

According to the experienced football administrator, the club's 110th anniversary slated for November 11, will be highlighted by infrastructure projects, development of solid youth system and partnership with international clubs.

Speaking at the unveiling of the new Umbro jersey, Togbe Afede XIV, who doubles as the Chairman of African World Airlines, the coming months will see a lot of developments in the club.

That will include the opening of the club's Commercial Centre for all commercial orientations.

According to him, the Commercial Centre will house all ticketing activities, media related events, both online and in softcopy (Hearts News) which will soon be relaunched."

"The club's secretariat will be demolished and replaced with a modern facility to be named Phobia House. We want to make inroads to the international community as an inspiring image that other football clubs and non-clubs will associate with."

"The club will also welcome foreign partners on October 6 from Europe and America who represents two clubs to form the 'Common Value Club Alliance' under the slogan 'ThreeContinents, ThreeClubs and One Mission.

He said they will partner Hearts to undertake activities in areas of technical cooperation, exchange programmes in coaching, scouting and playing.

The partnership, he said, should lead to the development of a strong academy in the sub-region and provide facilities for their growth, adding, "that will include scholarship programmes for products from the academy to study abroad."

On infrastructure, Togbe Afede XIV assured that the 'Pobiman project will be one of the best when completed. It will have bungalows for staff, dormitories for the youth clubs (Royal Oak and Auroras), facilities for the senior team, a dining hall with over 100 occupants.

It will house an administration block made of class rooms and a medical unit, a gym, changing rooms and an Olympic-size swimming pool which is under construction.

It will also have football pitches with three having natural and one artificial.

"We want the club to support football development in Ghana with the construction of a 40-room hotel facility for national teams and international clubs to choose Pobiman for camping.

He also hinted of plans to boost the club'sfinancial strength with the launch of a Right of Shares to raise money and make the club viable and debt-free by the end of 2021.

The club, he said, hopes to raisean estimated amount of GH¢70m.