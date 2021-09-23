Ghana: Arm-Wrestling Federation Chalks 5

The Ghana Arm-wrestling Federation (GAF) has marked its fifth anniversary.

On the occasion, it expressed gratitude to its patrons, Executive Board, and sponsors that supported their events within the period.

A statement signed by the President of the federation, Mr Charles Osei Asibey, vowed to work harder to churn out athletes that will make the nation proud at international stages.

According to the statement, "GAF was endorsed by the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) as the 40th federation by the National Sports Authority (NSA) in September 2017 and has encouraged Participation in 10 regions, trained Continental referees and coaches, produced champions and administrators, hosted events, built brands and continue to make Arm-wrestling the sport of choice."

That success, he said was made possible by the pullers, board members, media partners, corporate institutions including Kofikrom Pharmacy, Accra Brewery, NSA, MoYS, and federation heads who have encouraged over the period.

"Since coming into the sporting scene, Ghana can boast of the only female senior referee in Africa, Alberta Boatemaa Ampomah who is a police officer; Director of Training in Africa, Husseini Akueteh Addy; the Chairman of the Media Committee Mr Ken Odeng Adade, Vice Chairman of the Medical Committee Dr, Prince Pambo; Chairman of the Covid-19 Safety Committee Kofi Addo-Agyekum among others.